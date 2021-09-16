Samsung Ventures backed Ed-Tech startup TagHive Inc Aims to Enhance Online Assessments by Re- Collaborating with Kaivalya Education Foundation

● The company aims to position a digital transformation in the Assessment domain of Education Sector Mumbai, 16 September 2021: Samsung Ventures-backed ed-tech start-up TagHive Inc., has successfully stepped into the online assessment domain by pioneering a paradigm shift in the education sector of India. TagHive Inc., provided Kaivalya Education Foundation a platform to successfully conduct Large Scale Assessments in two phases: The Baseline and Endline, for 10,000 students in 900 schools across 3 states during the last year. Commenting on the successful partnership with KEF, Pankaj Agarwal, Founder & CEO, TagHive said, “We are extremely delighted that our collaboration with KEF was a success. Our platform Class Saathi helped conduct the LSAs across 3 states which saw a total strength of 1500 teachers and 10,000 students with assessments conducted in regional languages, specifically Odia, Marathi and Hindi.” “Considering the pandemic and with the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020, researchers in the field of education started a conversation about digitising this process given how there was a virtual shift in operation in education, across the world.. The onset of the pandemic might have been a challenge for all, but it pushed the agenda for digital assessments even further, thereby giving companies like TagHive Inc. a fertile ground to launch our vision into deliverable action,” Pankaj Agarwal further added. Kaivalya Education Foundation is a systems transformation and behaviour change organization, working on the most complex problems in the Indian education system. It crafts and implements structural processes & technology and the leadership capability of community school headmasters, youth, and education administrators. Recognizing the potential of TagHives platform and the company's prompt efforts, KEF onboarded 900 schools under its umbrella to conduct the Large Scale Assessments (LSAs). Large Scale Assessments are used to measure the success of policy change by testing student performances before and after implementation. Under the collaboration, TagHive and KEF conducted 10,614 assessments out of which 221 assessments for their Baseline phase and 6,393 assessments for their Endline. These numbers were realised in a short span of time and it is a testament to the efficiency of the product. On the successful completion of the project , a KEF representative said, “We liked that TagHive offered a platform that was language, grade and curriculum agnostic. The app had an interface that was easy to understand, use and implement for the teachers and the students, as well. It was of cardinal importance that we had access to a platform that could function so smoothly in areas of low connectivity and electricity since many schools in India still struggle with these issues” He further added, “We are really happy that we collaborated with TagHive and we are extremely thankful for their constant support and quick service lent to us during the assessments” With the successful implementation of this project, TagHive hopes to further collaborate with KEF to target 40,000 of its partner schools, for 20 million students. Going forward, Tag Hive aims to help more foundations in the field attain LSA implementation success by reducing their costs, saving them time and increasing the accuracy of their reports. About TagHive Inc: Incorporated in April 2017, TagHive Inc. is a Samsung funded, education technology company headquartered in South Korea and with corporate infrastructure and operations in India. The edtech startup is founded by Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, an IIT Kanpur graduate with an MBA from the Harvard Business School. TagHive offers clicker-based classroom response systems and AI powered at-home learning app under the ‘Class Saathi’ brand in India and under the ‘ClassKey’ brand elsewhere. This mobile and desktop enabled smart and low-cost classroom technology solution is currently being used in over 450 K-12 schools in Korea alone. Also, over 85,000 students have already benefited from Class Saathi at-home learning app, which, for now, caters to students from Class 6 to Class 10. Currently, TagHive owns 13 registered patents and trademarks and 8 more are in the pipeline. The EdTech company recently raised its latest round of investment and stands at US$10M valuation.

