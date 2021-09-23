National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partners with ‘WiselyWise’ to enable life-long learning of Artificial Intelligence Skills for Indian Youth

A first-of-a-kind initiative that will offer free as well as affordable paid courses in English, Hindi, Marathi other popular Indian languages Bengaluru, September 22, 2021: Artificial Intelligence is changing careers and disrupting industries. National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and WiselyWise, a leading Global EdTech from Singapore today announced the life-long learning initiative in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable skilling of Indian youth. As part of this collaboration, WiselyWise has integrated its WiseCentral AI Education platform with NSDC’s eLearning portal, eSkill India to provide access to free AI courses and paid age-appropriate affordable courses in multiple regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, thus ensuring everyone can learn AI without barriers.

Learners will be able to customize their learning path depending on their interests and career prospects. These paths are custom developed for K-12 School Students, College Students and Adult Learners, in close collaboration with Global AI Leaders, Practitioners and Academic Partners. This provides a great head-start to students across age-groups to skill and upskill for the AI future, in choosing higher education options and getting ready for lucrative careers.

Speaking about the partnership, Chandra Kumar, Founder CEO, WiselyWise Singapore, said, “Working with leading corporations we realized the Digital Divide is a huge challenge to be overcome in the AI Future. Closing the Divide needs Education Intervention in the early years of a student and continuous investments in life-long learning of AI Skills. We are heavily investing in creating age-appropriate courses in regional languages apart from English so that no one gets left behind. Our partnership with NSDC brings AI to the doorstep of all learners in an easy-to-use online learning platform.

Ms. Vandana Bhatnagar, Chief Program Officer, National Skill Development Corporation said, “The Indian industry is undergoing a paradigm shift due to rapid evolution of digital technology. This digital transformation is sector and function agnostic and is increasingly driven by the use of AI technologies. There is a critical need for digitally-skilled professionals to keep pace with this transformation. We intend to promote inclusive digital learning that would increase access and immersive learning opportunities for all. NSDC’s partnership with WiselyWise will help address this critical skill gap, by making a rich offering of AI courses readily accessible to students and professionals.” About National Skill Development Corporation National Skill Development Corporation, working under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development Entrepreneurship, is a unique public-private-partnership which aims to catalyze creation of quality vocational training ecosystem in India. Since inception in 2010, NSDC has trained more than 2.5 crore people through its partnership with 600+ training partners, 11,000+ training centers spread over 600+ districts across the country. NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils and is implementing Government’s flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others.

For more, visit https://www.nsdcindia.org/ About eSkill India NSDC’s eSkill India portal provides learners a platform to explore online skill-courses anytime, anywhere. The portal leverages technology to enable skill seekers accelerate their learning through methods like virtual learning and remote classroom. Leveraging strategic knowledge partnerships, eSkill India expands the portfolio of offerings to benefit the training providers and the skill seekers.

About WiselyWise WiselyWise is a Global AI EdTech with a Vision to enable a Better Digital Future for Everyone. WiselyWise is Pioneering Life-long Artificial Intelligence Education with a view to solve the twin problems of Employment and Employability. With a strong India presence through a network of reputed Institutions, WiselyWise is well-positioned to digitally transform careers of learners across India.

