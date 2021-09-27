Four high-impact social entrepreneurs nominated as finalists of the ‘Social Entrepreneur of The Year’ Award - India 2021 By Schwab Foundation & Jubilant Bhartia Foundation

New Delhi, September 27, 2021 : The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, the sister organisation of the World Economic Forum and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, a not for profit organisation of Jubilant Bhartia Group today announced the finalists of the 12th Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) Award - India 2021. The following accomplished high-impact social entrepreneurs have been selected as finalists for the SEOY Award – India 2021: 1. Aparna Hegde, ARMMAN; www.armman.org 2. Seema Prem, FIA GLOBAL; www.fiaglobal.com 3. Pranshu Singhal, KARO SAMBHAV; www.karosambhav.com 4. Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, UJALA CYGNUS; www.ujalacygnus.com An eminent jury panel comprising industry stalwarts and distinguished personalities from different fields and backgrounds will select the final winner of the award. The winner of the ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year’ Award - India 2021 will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, October 7th, 2021. The virtual award ceremony will be attended by various dignitaries from across the globe to celebrate and appreciate the exemplary contribution of these high spirited individuals. The SEOY Award aims to recognise promising and successful social entrepreneurs, who are key-enablers of inclusive growth addressing challenges in numerous areas with excellence in large-scale, system change models. The winner of the SEOY Award - India will join the world’s largest network of high-impact social enterprises affiliated with The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship. The finalists of the SEOY Award – India 2021 are high-spirited transformational individuals selected through the stringent criterion of evaluation, based on several parameters, including COVID-19 response & efforts, background research, personal & on-ground team interactions, impact assessment, expert reviews and reference checks. The chosen finalists are tech-enabled experts working in fields of maternal and child health care, financial services inclusion of the underserved, circular economy (recycling of e-waste, plastic packaging waste), battery waste and glass and high-quality tertiary healthcare services to the under-privileged.

Using ground-breaking innovation in their respective initiatives, these social entrepreneurs are bringing impact through the inventive use of technology, working on frameworks of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), development of AI powered Fintech platform, availability of low-cost super-specialty hospitals in tier-2 & tier- 3 cities of India. The SEOY Award – India 2021 opened for applications in March 2021 and received over 100 diverse submissions from 28 cities of India including 28 from women social entrepreneurs. The categories of the intervention included healthcare, clean technology, media communication, disability, energy, enterprise development, labour conditions, microfinance, nutrition, sustainable farming and water & sanitation. The SEOY Award - India has established itself as one of the most reputable awards for social entrepreneurs in India. This year the award celebrates its 12th year. In 2010, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation came together to promote social innovation in India through the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) Award – India and has since recognised and supported the growing field of social innovation in India.

