Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Reiterates Partnership With Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals For Free Child Heart Surgeries

• Earmarks outlay of INR 120 lakhs for the 2021 - 2022 fiscal • Free heart treatment provided to children of heavy commercial vehicle drivers, cleaners and mechanics during COVID-19 CHENNAI, India, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, today reiterated its alliance with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to provide free cardiac treatment and care to children of drivers, cleaners and mechanics of Commercial Heavy Vehicles, from anywhere in the country. The company has announced an outlay of INR 120 lakhs this fiscal (2021 - 2022) towards this noble cause which will help treat 80 children who are born with congenital heart disease. In the 2020 - 2021 fiscal, Chola had pledged to support the surgical heart procedures for these children whose ages ranged from new born upto 18 years with a total outlay of INR 120 lakhs.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ravindra Kumar Kundu, Executive Director,Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited said, ''Trucking is today one of the most important links that facilitates productivity and competitive efficiency, leading to rapid economic development of the country. It also plays a key role in bringing about the development of the remote regions by opening them to trade and investment and integrating them with the mainstream economy. Yet the lives of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics are adversely affected by inconveniences, poor facilities, and the absence of empathy. The stressful and challenging nature of the work adversely influences their physical as well as mental health. This initiative is a small step from our end to bring some relief and help these families enter a better life. This World Heart Day (September 29), and always, we hope and pray for a healthier world.'' As part of the arrangement, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals located in Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Palwal (Haryana) and Kharghar (Maharashtra) provide world-class pediatric cardiac care for the children of road transport staff totally free. From diagnostics to open heart surgery, post-operative care, medication, diet…all services will be provided without any charge.

Speaking on the partnership with Chola, Dr. Subramanian Chellappan, Director, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital (Palwal, Haryana) said, ''In India, every year around 2.4 Lakh children are born with congenital heart disease (CHD) with this being one of largest cause of child mortality and the treatment would cost INR 4-5 lakhs in private hospitals which is absolutely not affordable to socio-economically backward families like drivers and mechanics. During the COVID Pandemic, children suffering with congenital heart disease (CHD) were vulnerable to both COVID and CHD. While this treatment was unavailable in both Private and Govt Hospitals during the Pandemic, Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals continued to offer these life saving surgeries with COVID protocols. We value our partnership with Chola who supported children of trucking community with CHD, in these critical times. From 2019 till Sept 2021, Chola has given new life to over 150 children whose families have been uplifted financially, socially and emotionally.'' Chola is committed to identifying and supporting programmes aimed at empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of the society through education, access to and awareness about financial services and the like; provision of access to basic necessities like healthcare, drinking water & sanitation and the like to underprivileged; working towards eradicating hunger and poverty, through livelihood generation and skill development; supporting environmental and ecological balance through afforestation, soil conservation, rain water harvesting, conservation of flora & fauna, and similar programme; promotion of sports through training of sportspersons; undertaking rural development projects; and any other programme that falls under their CSR policy and are aimed at the empowerment of disadvantaged sections of the society.

Truck drivers, cleaners or mechanics whose children are suffering from congenital heart disease may approach Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals at 8010119000 to avail of the free treatment.

About Chola Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), incorporated in 1978 as the financial services arm of the Murugappa Group. Chola commenced business as an equipment financing company and has today emerged as a comprehensive financial services provider offering vehicle finance, home loans, home equity loans, SME loans, investment advisory services, stock broking and a variety of other financial services to customers.

Chola operates from 1137 branches across India with assets under management above INR 75,000 Crores. The subsidiaries of Chola are Cholamandalam Securities Limited (CSEC), Cholamandalam Home Finance Limited (CHFL).

The mission of Chola is to enable customers enter a better life. Chola has a growing clientele of over 16 lakh happy customers across the nation. Ever since its inception and all through its growth, the company has kept a clear sight of its values. The basic tenet of these values is a strict adherence to ethics and a responsibility to all those who come within its corporate ambit - customers, shareholders, employees and society. For more details, please visit www.cholamandalam.com.

About Murugappa Group Founded in 1900, the INR 417 Billion (41,713 Crores) Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates. The Group has 29 businesses including ten listed Companies traded in NSE & BSE. Headquartered in Chennai, the major Companies of the Group include Carborundum Universal Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd. The Group holds leadership position in several product lines including Abrasives, Technical Ceramics, Electro Minerals, Auto Components & Systems, Bicycles, Fertilisers, Sugar, Tea and Spirulina (Nutraceuticals). The Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as Groupe Chimique Tunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yanmar & Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphat De Gafsa (CPG). The Group has a wide geographical presence all over India and spanning 6 continents. Renowned brands like BSA, Hercules, Montra, Mach City, Ballmaster, Ajax, Parry's, Chola, Gromor, Shanthi Gears and Paramfos are from the Murugappa stable. The Group fosters an environment of professionalism and has a workforce of over 51,000 employees. For more details, visit https://www.murugappa.com/ PWR PWR

