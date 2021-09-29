Left Menu

Fintech start-up QPS enters the payment cards domain by partnering with ‘Zwipe’ to bring Next Generation Payment Cards to Asia and the Middle East

2021 Zwipe and Que Processing Services QPS are joining forces to bring Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payment cards to banks in two key markets, Asia and the Middle East. Partnering with well-known next-generation payment processors such as QPS will be instrumental in accelerating the deployment of the biometric payment cards to consumers and banks.

• This partnership would enable a faster rollout of the next-generation payment cards • The collaboration has fast-tracked QPS’ expansion plans across the middle east Mumbai, 29 Sept. 2021 – Zwipe and Que Processing Services (QPS) are joining forces to bring Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payment cards to banks in two key markets, Asia and the Middle East. This collaboration will facilitate a faster and smooth rollout of next-generation payment cards and address the fast-growing demand for safer and more secured payment solutions. This strategic collaboration is a part of a broader strategy of QPS to expand its reach across the key markets of the Middle East. QPS provides a fully managed card issuance and processing platform services to various financial and non-financial institutions. The company powers modern payment experiences by offering wide-ranging physical and virtual cards with a highly innovative platform. QPS delivers innovative card programs in multiple countries including India, South Asia & Middle East. Speaking on the collaboration, Vinay Kalantri, Founder & CEO of QPS said: “Across every industry, modern payment solutions are disrupting the status quo. Zwipe Pay ONE Biometric Payment Cards will uplift QPS’ payments portfolio and demonstrate our commitment to bringing breakthrough innovations to the banking sector. Zwipe is a globally recognized biometric fintech company and our collaboration will provide differentiation and meaningful commercial value to our bank customers.” As part of this partnership, Zwipe will support QPS in the commercializing of next-generation payment cards duly backed by the certified regional card manufacturing partners delivering Zwipe Pay ONE-based biometric payment cards. “We are experiencing a growing interest in biometric payment cards and Zwipe. Partnering with well-known next-generation payment processors such as QPS will be instrumental in accelerating the deployment of the biometric payment cards to consumers and banks. As QPS is enabling banks to quickly launch new and innovative payment programs, both partners see a strong product and go-to-market synergies. We are sure that this journey will further accelerate the deployment of biometric payment cards in the region,” commented Ramzi Saboury, General Manager for Zwipe in the MENA region.

