Left Menu

Nissan reports over three-fold increase in domestic sales in September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:05 IST
Nissan reports over three-fold increase in domestic sales in September
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Nissan India on Friday said its domestic wholesales rose over threefold to 2,816 units in September, up from 780 units in the same month of last year.

The company said its exports last month stood at 5,900 units, compared with 211 units in September 2020.

In the first half of the current financial year, the automaker said it has achieved domestic wholesales of 18,591 units with a growth of 459 percent over last year.

In exports, the company has achieved sales of 18,608 units in the first half of this financial year with 159 percent growth over last year, it added.

''Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with a strong inflow of bookings,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The response for the company's compact SUV Magnite is robust with over 65,000 plus customer bookings, he added.

''The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semiconductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more units of the Magnite to delight the customers," Srivastava noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021