POPxo forays into beauty segment, eyes Rs 100 cr revenue run rate

POPxo, a digital community for women, on Friday announced its foray into the beauty segment and said it aims to log a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore in the next 12 months.

POPxo is entering the beauty segment with the POPxo Makeup Collection by MyGlamm. POPxo and MyGlamm are part of the Good Glamm Group.

''POPxo is India's largest digital community for women, this gives us insight in understanding our audience and what they respond to.

''Being a female centric platform, beauty is a relevant topic and we have insight on the beauty problems that women within our community face,'' Priyanka Gill, POPxo founder and CEO told PTI.

Driven by consumer insight, POPxo has curated this new collection that is conceptualised and created by the POPxo Beauty team in close partnership with the MyGlamm new product development team, she added.

''We will be targeting the most engaged POPxo audience, between the age group of 16-27, 50 per cent of which resides in tier I and 50 per cent in tier II and III cities... POPxo is targeting to be the fastest beauty brand to hit a Rs 100 crore revenue run rate in the next twelve months by leveraging its strong digital connect with millennial women,'' she said.

The collection features products available under the price range of Rs 499 making it affordable for a young woman who is always on-the-go, Gill noted.

The beauty and skincare industry in India is expected to reach USD 28 billion by 2025, as per industry estimates.

''The POPxo Makeup collection will be exclusively available on the MyGlamm website, app and on Amazon for now. Offline, we will be retailing at the MyGlamm Experiential store in Juhu, Mumbai... The products are manufactured in India,'' she said.

Founded by Priyanka Gill in 2014, POPxo has 60 million monthly active users (MAUs) in July 2021 and targets to reach 100 million MAUs by March 2022.

In August 2020, POPxo merged with MyGlamm. Both brands are now part of the Good Glamm Group - a digital-first FMCG content-to-commerce conglomerate.

