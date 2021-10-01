Left Menu

Gujarat: Four home guards killed, one injured as car collides with truck

Four home guards were killed and another one was seriously injured after their car collided with a truck in Kapadvanj tehsil of Gujarats Kheda district in the early hours of Friday, police said.The accident took place near Kavath village on Modasa-Kapadvanj road, they said.Five friends, all serving as home guards and hailing from Kapadvanj town, had gone to Rajasthan to visit Ranuja temple in a car.

PTI | Gujarat | Updated: 01-10-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four home guards were killed and another one was seriously injured after their car collided with a truck in Kapadvanj tehsil of Gujarat's Kheda district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Kavath village on Modasa-Kapadvanj road, they said.

''Five friends, all serving as home guards and hailing from Kapadvanj town, had gone to Rajasthan to visit Ranuja temple in a car. On their way back, their vehicle collided head-on with a truck. While four of them died on the spot, another one suffered injuries,'' police sub-inspector J K Rana said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he added.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Jhala (55), Mahesh Jhala (48), Narendra Rathod (35), Shailesh Rathod (33), all residents of Kapadvanj town. Their injured friend, Dilip Solanki (29), was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

An FIR under IPC section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Kapadvanj taluka police station, Rana said.

