FTSE 100 drops over 1% in dour start to new quarter

London's FTSE 100 index fell on Friday on weakness in banks and commodity-linked stocks, while AO World slumped after revenue growth was hit by global supply chain disruptions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 12:56 IST
London's FTSE 100 index fell on Friday on weakness in banks and commodity-linked stocks, while AO World slumped after revenue growth was hit by global supply chain disruptions. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.1%, with oil stocks, miners, and financials among the worst performers.

BP and Royal Dutch Shell shed 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively, tracking oil prices lower. Online electricals retailer AO World fell 11.3% after reporting that its revenue in the first half was hit by a shortage of delivery drivers in the UK and other disruptions to the global supply chain.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1.2% on weakness in travel and leisure shares. Pub operator Wetherspoon dropped 4.7% after reporting a near doubling of its annual losses as sales were hit by COVID-19 restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

