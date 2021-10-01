Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Shringla begins 4-day visit to Sri Lanka on Saturday

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a four-day visit to Sri Lanka beginning Saturday to take stock of the overall ties and review the progress of certain ongoing bilateral projects.

Foreign Secretary Shringla begins 4-day visit to Sri Lanka on Saturday
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a four-day visit to Sri Lanka beginning Saturday to take stock of the overall ties and review the progress of certain ongoing bilateral projects. Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

''At the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Admiral Jayanath Colombage, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from October 2 to 5,'' the MEA said.

''Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Foreign Secretary's visit signifies the importance both the countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest,'' it added.

The MEA said Shringla's visit will provide an opportunity to review ''our bilateral ties, the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and ongoing cooperation to tackle Covid-related disruptions''.

