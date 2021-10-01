Left Menu

Hyundai sales fall 24 pc in September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:27 IST
Hyundai sales fall 24 pc in September
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported 23.6 per cent decline in total sales at 45,791 units in September.

The company had sold 59,913 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 34.2 per cent to 33,087 units as against 50,313 units in September 2020, the company added.

Exports increased 34.3 per cent to 12,704 units as compared with 9,600 units in September last year.

The global semi-conductor supply constraint has adversely affected the vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in September 2021, the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

