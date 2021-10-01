CAQM seeks update on online mechanism to monitor compliance of dust mitigation measures

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi to update it about the development of an online mechanism for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures.

The panel had earlier issued directions to these states to create a web portal. All construction and demolition projects on plots areas equal to or more than 500 square metres under the territorial jurisdiction of urban local bodies in the National Capital Region must register on it.

It had also directed states to incorporate a provision for video fencing equipped with remote connectivity technology in the web portal for effective and round-the-clock monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures by the project proponents. ''The introduction of a robust online mechanism for monitoring dust mitigation measures is a compelling necessity to ensure strict implementation of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules,'' the panel said in a statement.

The project proponents are required to install reliable and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the construction and demolition project sites. They are also expected to upload the self-declaration on a fortnightly basis.

It is mandatory to install reliable and economical PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the project sites and link them to a platform with live dashboard accessibility for the CPCB, government agencies as well as the administrative departments concerned to monitor the activities. ''This technological shift will not only help the project proponents to self-audit and certify compliance of stipulated dust control measures but will also strengthen monitoring of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites,'' according to a statement.

