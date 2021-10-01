Left Menu

MP CM invites Modi for inauguration of re-developed Habibganj railway station next month

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:17 IST
MP CM invites Modi for inauguration of re-developed Habibganj railway station next month
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the re-developed Habibganj railway station in the state capital scheduled to be held on November 15, an official said on Friday. Modi is likely to attend the ceremony and dedicate to the nation this world-class facility, the state public relations department official said.

''It was during a recent meeting in New Delhi, Chouhan invited Modi for the inauguration of the railway station,'' the official said.

Habibganj is said to be the country's first railway station that has been re-developed through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode by Bansal Pathway, a Bansal Group company, and will handle daily passenger footfall of nearly 35,000 to 40,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021