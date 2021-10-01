MP CM invites Modi for inauguration of re-developed Habibganj railway station next month

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the re-developed Habibganj railway station in the state capital scheduled to be held on November 15, an official said on Friday. Modi is likely to attend the ceremony and dedicate to the nation this world-class facility, the state public relations department official said.

''It was during a recent meeting in New Delhi, Chouhan invited Modi for the inauguration of the railway station,'' the official said.

Habibganj is said to be the country's first railway station that has been re-developed through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode by Bansal Pathway, a Bansal Group company, and will handle daily passenger footfall of nearly 35,000 to 40,000.

