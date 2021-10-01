Rajeev Gopalakrishnan elevated as President - APAC at Bata Global Group
- Country:
- India
Rajeev Gopalakrishnan has been elevated as President - Asia-Pacific market, Bata India said.
His tenure as managing director of the company ended on September 30, 2021, said a regulatory filing by Bata India.
“Further, w.e.f. the end of business hours on that day, Gopalakrishnan also ceases to be a director in the company and shall take over his role as President - Asia-Pacific market at Bata Global Group level,” it said.
In May this year, Bata had announced appointment of Gunjan Shah, former chief commercial officer of Britannia Industries, as its new chief executive officer.
He took over from Sandeep Kataria, who was elevated as Global CEO of Bata Brands in November last year.
In a separate filing, Bata India on Thursday updated Shah’s designation as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Allianz Partners expands its Digital Health Assistant to ten markets in Asia-Pacific
Mindtree Expands in Europe and Asia-Pacific with Executive Appointments to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth
McKinsey Report: Asia-Pacific digital banking accelerating, led by emerging markets
American Standard launches the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) Competition for tertiary design students in Asia-Pacific