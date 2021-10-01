Left Menu

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan elevated as President - APAC at Bata Global Group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:20 IST
Rajeev Gopalakrishnan elevated as President - APAC at Bata Global Group
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan has been elevated as President - Asia-Pacific market, Bata India said.

His tenure as managing director of the company ended on September 30, 2021, said a regulatory filing by Bata India.

“Further, w.e.f. the end of business hours on that day, Gopalakrishnan also ceases to be a director in the company and shall take over his role as President - Asia-Pacific market at Bata Global Group level,” it said.

In May this year, Bata had announced appointment of Gunjan Shah, former chief commercial officer of Britannia Industries, as its new chief executive officer.

He took over from Sandeep Kataria, who was elevated as Global CEO of Bata Brands in November last year.

In a separate filing, Bata India on Thursday updated Shah’s designation as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

