Left Menu

Natco Pharma's marketing partner launches generic cancer drug in US

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Friday said its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc has launched generic Everolimus tablets in 10 mg strength in the US market.The United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA had earlier granted final approval of this abbreviated new drug application, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Breckenridge had launched Everolimus tablets in 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 7.5 mg strengths during the first quarter of 2021 in the US market, Natco Pharma said.Shares of Natco Pharma ended at Rs 903 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.34 per cent from their previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:43 IST
Natco Pharma's marketing partner launches generic cancer drug in US
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Friday said its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc has launched generic Everolimus tablets in 10 mg strength in the US market.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had earlier granted final approval of this abbreviated new drug application, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Breckenridge had launched Everolimus tablets in 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 7.5 mg strengths during the first quarter of 2021 in the US market, Natco Pharma said.

Shares of Natco Pharma ended at Rs 903 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.34 per cent from their previous close. Everolimus tablets are used to treat the symptoms of Breast Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors, Renal Angiomyolipoma, and Subependymal Giant Cell Astrocytoma. It may be used alone or with other medications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021