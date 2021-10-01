Natco Pharma's marketing partner launches generic cancer drug in US

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Friday said its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc has launched generic Everolimus tablets in 10 mg strength in the US market.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had earlier granted final approval of this abbreviated new drug application, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Breckenridge had launched Everolimus tablets in 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 7.5 mg strengths during the first quarter of 2021 in the US market, Natco Pharma said.

Shares of Natco Pharma ended at Rs 903 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.34 per cent from their previous close. Everolimus tablets are used to treat the symptoms of Breast Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors, Renal Angiomyolipoma, and Subependymal Giant Cell Astrocytoma. It may be used alone or with other medications.

