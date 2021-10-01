upGrad Campus Launches Best-in-Class Online Courses to Make College Students Job-Ready

upGrad Campus introduces a range of online courses across tech and non-tech domains Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India upGrad Campus (formerly Impartus), a 100% subsidiary of Asia’s higher edtech leader - upGrad, announces the launch of a range of world-class online Certificate courses across Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Full Stack Development, Dev-Ops, and Cybersecurity which are carefully designed for making the youth/college students ready for the digital world of work.

With an ARPU of INR 20,000, these online courses are also made using the industry-first approach to bridge the gap between the existing curriculum and the skill sets that are making the cut in the industry. One of the major challenges faced by graduates in India is their lack of industry-ready and employable skill sets due to the limited curriculum of HigherEd institutions. This is also reflected in the data from CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) where the unemployment rate in the country rose to a six-week high of 8.1% in the week ended August 8. While, on the other hand, with the digital transformation taking the front seat across verticals, the demand for talent in niche areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data, or Cloud Computing to name a few are getting popular amongst employers. Such evolving trends will soon lead to a shortage of skilled workforce within the country, further impacting the unemployment rate to grow steeper. Commenting on the launch of the new courses, Amit Mahensaria, CEO - upGrad Campus said, “We are extremely excited to introduce these online courses which are carefully created keeping the industry trends in mind. Now a learner pursuing a degree or Master’s program can conveniently opt for these short-term courses which will work as a value add to their existing knowledge and elevate their candidature for better career prospects. We also plan to introduce more courses every quarter and aim to onboard over 50,000 students in the first two years.” Elements like blended learning with recorded and live sessions, graded assignments, 1:1 Mentorship and a chance to avail scholarships up to INR 10,000 make the proposition even more learner and pocket-friendly. A 4-month Placement program is also available with hands-on training on soft skills and access to relevant job opportunities. The six new courses are among the most sought-after professions as per upGrad Rekrut Quarterly Trends Report and also as per LinkedIn’s Jobs on the rise report. “The pandemic has brought significant changes within the industry and as a result, the college students who are looking out for meaningful career growth are now required to upgrade their skill sets to meet the evolving demand. This is where upGrad campus will support the young Bharat with a skill-edge to become employable,” concluded Mayank Kumar, Co-founder &MD, upGrad.

The launch comes soon within the first four months of the acquisition of Impartus and rebranding it as ‘upGrad Campus’. It targets college students with its learning tools and world-class content, in the form of an integrated solution to make them ready for the job market.

Click here to learn more about the new courses: https://upgradcampus.com/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=artice&utm_campaign=courselaunch About upGrad Campus upGrad Campus is a 100% subsidiary of upGrad - Asia's higher edtech leader that will target HigherEd Institutions (HEI) and college students with its learning tools and world-class content in an integrated solution. Impartus CEO Amit Mahensaria is continuing as the CEO of upGrad Campus, as the subsidiary continues to operate independently, targeting the around 37.4 million students that are enrolled in the higher education sector in India (source: MHRD), thus opening up an INR 560 billion market for the edtech leader upGrad. upGrad Campus will have 2 business verticals: 1) B2C: It'll be offering job-oriented courses in areas of Full Stack Development, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, and Placement Assistance to begin with. The course duration is approx. 4-6 months, and learners would need to devote 10-15 hours a week in that period.

2) B2B: These offerings will be to HigherEd Institutions (HEI). As their B2B SaaS partner, upGrad Campus will enable them to launch for-credit online courses. These will include new-age courses (as mentioned above in point 1) as well as the college's core courses in engineering, management, and others. B2B services will also include providing Technology Platform and Services (course mapping, placements, industry projects, placement services etc.), all with an aim to make college students employable.

