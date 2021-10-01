Left Menu

Mahindra dispatches decline 22 pc in September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:08 IST
Representative Image
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 21.73 percent year-on-year decline in total wholesales at 28,112 units in September.

The company had dispatched a total of 35,920 units in September 2020.

Last month, the company's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 13,134 units, down 12 percent from 14,857 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales fell to 12,449 units last month from 19,494 units in September 2020.

Exports rose to 2,529 units last month, up 61 percent from 1,569 units in September 2020.

"The challenges around the supply of semiconductors continue to pose difficulties for the auto industry globally. We have taken several steps to mitigate the effect and are working towards managing the situation as best as possible,'' M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

