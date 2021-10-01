Left Menu

Anurag Mehrotra joins Tata Motors' commercial vehicles business unit as vice-president

Tata Motors on Friday said former Ford India president and managing director Anurag Mehrotra has joined the company in its commercial vehicles business unit.Mehrotra has been appointed as vice-president international business and strategy of its commercial vehicles business unit CVBU, with effect from October 1.When contacted, a Tata Motors spokesperson confirmed the development.Mehrotra had left Ford at the end of September after the company announced a leadership change in its operations in India weeks after declaring stoppage of vehicle production in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:19 IST
Anurag Mehrotra joins Tata Motors' commercial vehicles business unit as vice-president
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Friday said former Ford India president and managing director Anurag Mehrotra has joined the company in its commercial vehicles business unit.

Mehrotra has been appointed as vice-president (international business and strategy) of its commercial vehicles business unit (CVBU), with effect from October 1.

When contacted, a Tata Motors spokesperson confirmed the development.

Mehrotra had left Ford at the end of September after the company announced a leadership change in its operations in India weeks after declaring stoppage of vehicle production in the country. As part of the exercise, Balasundaram Radhakrishnan, director (manufacturing) of Ford India Pvt Ltd (FIPL), was appointed to the role of transformation officer of the company.

In his over-a-decade long stint in Ford India, Mehrotra held various roles in marketing, sales and services. At Tata Motors, he will report to Executive Director Girish Wagh, who is heading the CVBU.

On September 9, Ford had announced that it will stop vehicle production at its two plants in India and will sell only imported vehicles going ahead as part of a restructuring exercise.

The company, which invested about USD 2.5 billion at its Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Sanand (Gujarat) plants, has incurred losses of over USD 2 billion in India. Its decision will impact over 4,000 employees and 150 dealer principals who operate over 300 outlets.

Ford India will wind down vehicle assembly in Sanand by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021