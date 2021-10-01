Left Menu

VECV reports 73 pc rise in sales at 6,070 units in September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:19 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, on Friday reported a 73.1 per cent increase in sales for September at 6,070 units.

The company had sold 3,506 units in September 2020, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 5,226 units last month as against 2,940 units the same month a year ago, up 77.8 per cent, it added.

Exports of the Eicher brand of commercial vehicles were at 788 units last month, a rise of 54.5 per cent from a year ago, the company said.

Further, Volvo trucks posted sales of 56 units last month. The company had sold the same number in September 2020, it added.

