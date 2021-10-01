Launching AI Enabled Appreciate - A trusted partner for better returns and global investments

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian investment interest in Global Equities has increased exponentially in the past 2 years, as evidenced by social media mentions and trends. And for good reason - over the past decade, the US S&P 500 has delivered 10% more returns than the BSE/NSE key indices, while individual high value US stocks have sometimes yielded returns of over 1,000%+. Bringing US equities to users, Appreciate is shortly launching its AI-enabled, seamless, hassle-free App which will serve as a comprehensive destination for ones international portfolio goals. Appreciate will help one invest in US equities to access better returns - so they can get more value for their investment, and can lower risk through global diversification.

Today, international investing is plagued by complicated paperwork, high minimum investment requirements, and a lack of guidance customized to each individual. Founded by Subho Moulik, Shlok Srivastav and Yogesh Kansal, Appreciate solves all these problems for using technology integration with key financial service system participants, a commitment to deliver value for money, and a superior AI-enabled approach combined with intuitive and easy to understand design. Appreciate is also the only app globally that combines 4 different investment interfaces in one easy to use UI, providing the most customizable and flexible investing experience in the world. Speaking on the occasion Subho Moulik said, ''We are fundamentally changing the breadth of investment options available to both the experienced and first time Indian investor. Our focus on delivering value, enabling flexible investing and removing barriers makes Appreciate well placed to be amongst the fastest growing investment apps, especially among millennials and working professionals. Appreciate is transforming investing from a chore to an experience, integrating social sharing and education into the investment journey. We intend to disrupt the Indian wealth management space, and significantly expand the market itself.'' With more than two decades of experience across a diverse set of sectors and geographies, Subho is a key member of the Board at Appreciate. Subho, brings his experience across financial services and digital D2C businesses to bear in his role at Appreciate, and has deep functional experience in Product Development, Operations, Analytics, Sales, and Strategy. He is a seasoned business leader with a track record of growing businesses, and is a strong advocate for financial inclusion and education. Subho holds an MBA in General Management from London Business School, a Bachelor of Commerce from Sydenham College, and is an Associate Chartered Accountant.

Appreciate is on a journey to become the #1 Trusted Destination for consumers to achieve their financial goals. Visit https://appreciatewealth.com to learn more. About Appreciate Appreciate is an AI-enabled financial technology firm bringing global investments to your fingertips. Appreciate provides a comprehensive 360 degree investment solution for investors in this new age of enhanced investor choice and value, meeting both passive and active investing needs. Accessing quick buys of fractional shares, research-based advice for actively trading in the US markets, goal based savings, micro-SIPs, and micro-investments - Appreciate is designed to help meet all your international investing needs in one single App. We cater to small and large savings, first-time and experienced investors, and offer a safe, secure and convenient way to appreciate your wealth - all with 1-click. Welcome to investing beyond boundaries.

