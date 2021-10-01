Left Menu

DP World sees no quick end to global shipping bottlenecks

The supply chain disruptions have been compounded as ships wait for days to enter some ports such as in Southern California where a record number of vessels have waited off the coast. Bin Sulayem said DP World was dealing with delays but that its ports had enough capacity and were not experiencing logjams.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:39 IST
DP World sees no quick end to global shipping bottlenecks
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DP_World)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai ports giant DP World sees no early end to disruptions in global supply chains that have set off delays at ports and logistics hubs around the world, its chairman said on Friday. The disruptions, a result of pandemic lockdowns and an unexpectedly rapid recovery in demand, have also led to shipping container shortages and skyrocketing freight rates.

"I really don't think it's going to be resolved this year, DP World's Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told Reuters on the opening day of Expo in Dubai, itself delayed a year by the pandemic. He said he could not predict when the disruptions would end but that he was hoping for a breakthrough sometime next year.

"I don't see it ending soon but... I think as soon as most people are vaccinated it will be over," bin Sulayem said. The supply chain disruptions have been compounded as ships wait for days to enter some ports such as in Southern California where a record number of vessels have waited off the coast.

Bin Sulayem said DP World was dealing with delays but that its ports had enough capacity and were not experiencing logjams. "All our ports have enough capacity ... we have no issue," he said, adding that DP World was not increasing rates despite the strong demand for ocean transport.

State-owned DP World, one of the world's biggest port operators with over 90 terminals across six continents, saw shipping container volumes rise 17.6% in the second quarter. Bin Sulayem also said the company saw investment opportunities in Africa and Latin America, two markets that he said were performing well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021