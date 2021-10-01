Left Menu

Dengue measures: Shopping mall fined after larvae found breeding in premises in MP's Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:40 IST
Dengue measures: Shopping mall fined after larvae found breeding in premises in MP's Indore
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the management of a shopping mall on Friday after officials found mosquito larvae breeding in the premises of the establishment, an official said.

During a regular inspection, officials of the health department found dengue mosquito larvae breeding in pots and other places of the mall near Regal Chowk, district Malaria Officer Daulat Patel said.

“We have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the mall's management, and warned that if larvae are found again on the premises, stricter action will be taken,'' the official said. At least 447 people have been infected with dengue in Indore district since January and one person has succumbed to the vector-borne disease, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021