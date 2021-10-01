Left Menu

HDFC Bank's additional masala bonds get listed on NSE IFSC's platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:52 IST
NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC) on Friday said it has listed HDFC Bank's additional masala bonds on its debt securities market platform.

NSE IFSC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The private lender's additional Tier 1 (AT1) masala bonds got listed on the debt securities market platform.

''HDFC Bank has raised Rs 739 crores under USD 3 Billion Medium Term Note Programme,'' NSE IFSC said in a release. Since the launch of NSE IFSC Debt Securities Market (DSM), it has listed total aggregate medium-term notes worth over USD 31 billion and listed bonds worth more than USD 17 billion, it added.

This also includes USD 1.75 billion worth of green and sustainable bonds.

NSE IFSC launched DSM for listing and trading of debt securities in multiple foreign currency bonds, green bonds, masala bonds, notes, among others, on March 16, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

