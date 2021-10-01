Left Menu

Coal ministry constitutes panel to review, benchmark timelines for proj execution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:16 IST
Coal ministry constitutes panel to review, benchmark timelines for proj execution
  • Country:
  • India

The Coal Ministry on Friday said it has constituted a panel to review and benchmark the timelines in project execution, including tendering process by examining tenders having a value of more than Rs 300 crore of CIL, its subsidiaries and other PSUs.

The committee has been set up with a view to suggest a robust and efficient set of timelines and whether statutory clearances may be obtained prior to issuing tender, the coal ministry said in a statement.

''The Ministry of Coal has set up a committee today under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor comprising of representatives from NTPC, IOCL, PGCIL and Director (T), ECL as member secretary for review and benchmarking the timelines in project execution including tendering process by examining tenders having value of more than Rs 300 crore of CIL (Coal India), its subsidiaries and other PSUs,'' the statement said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of production target by 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021