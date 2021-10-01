European bond yields on track to break 5-week rising streak

German government debt yields fell on Friday after an incessant week of selling that saw them rise to their highest in three months, but eurozone inflation data suggested the pullback may be temporary. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 3.4% year on year in September, the highest since September 2008 and just ahead of analyst expectations, data from Eurostat, the EU's statics agency showed.

"Inflationary pressures do not look to be as transitory as the major central banks have been claiming, with the markets increasingly taking this view and leading to the tightening we have been seeing in the financial markets," said Stuart Cole, a head macroeconomist at Equiti Capital in London. On Friday, yields on 10-year benchmark German government debt slipped 4 bps to -0.231%, the biggest single-day drop in more than three weeks. Yields were also on track to break five consecutive weeks of increases.

Top European central bank policymakers have played down the rise in inflation as transitory, but some price measures in Germany and France on Thursday also showed a pickup in inflationary pressures. French inflation hit a near 10-year high of 2.7% in September, though slightly below forecast.

German consumer prices, harmonized with other European Union countries, rose by 4.1% compared with 3.4% in August, the highest rate since January 1997, when the EU-harmonised series began. Analysts interpreted Friday's softening in yields as broadly a consolidation rather than a structural change, as central banks have also stuck to their hawkish guns despite signs of economies struggling to regain momentum.

Friday's drop in yields also follows a broad-based decline in U.S. yields, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury falling 5 bps below the psychologically important 1.50%. With the drop in yields largely attributed to quarter-end positioning flows, September was one of the worst monthly performances for bond markets thanks to the combination of higher inflation expectations and hawkish central banks.

Deutsche Bank noted that U.S. Treasuries were down 1.2% over the last month, their worst monthly performance since February. The rise in yields was reflected across major markets, with Germany, French and Italian yields up every month. Yields on benchmark British government debt stabilized after spiking to their highest levels in more than two years on Thursday.

