Cricfit join hands with MPL for the second half of Indian T20 league

Cricfit has joined hands with Mobile Premier League (MPL), Asia's largest esports and skill gaming platform, for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Founded in 2015, Cricfit is one of the fastest-growing digital media houses in India currently. We aim to bring a different taste to what cricket lovers have witnessed in the last decade and bring a revolution in the field of journalism with a perfect blend of writing and graphic content.

Cricfit's CEO & Founder Mikkhail Vaswani stated that this association will bring cricket lovers to one platform where they can acquire all information about fantasy sports and cricket.

"Truly delighted to partner with MPL for the remainder of the Indian T20 league. Cricfit and MPL share the same vision to take the sport to as many people and make them aware of player insights, team profiles, and fantasy gaming. The aim is to bring as many cricket lovers to a common platform. Cricket fans world over can get a complete lowdown on their favorite teams and players through this collaboration," Vaswani said. Abhishek Madhavan, SVP, Marketing, MPL, added, "We are excited to partner with Cricfit as part of our marketing efforts for the second phase of IPL. Our aim through our campaign is to showcase the myriad opportunities available to users on the MPL platform and Cricfit's dedicated fan following across social media platforms will help us scale our initiatives and take it to a larger section of the audience.'' MPL is known for its wide range of offerings across esports, casual gaming, quizzing, and fantasy sports. The brand recently introduced a Fantasy Assistant feature on its MPL Pro App (Android and iOS), providing tips to users on a range of factors like pitch and bowling type, past performance, and past records of teams and players as well as prediction of the best 11 players to pick. It has also partnered with former Indian National Team player, Deep Dasgupta for a series called Fantasy Deep Dive. Dasgupta will participate in live sessions and share his knowledge and recommendations with users during IPL 2021 as well as the upcoming T20 season.

