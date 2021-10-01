Himalaya launches campaign to create awareness about cleft lip, free surgeries for children in Maha

Himalaya Wellness Company on Friday launched a campaign in Maharashtra to create awareness about cleft lip and palate (a facial birth anomaly) and provide free cleft surgeries for children in need.

As part of the initiative, a toll-free Cleft Helpline number 1800-103-8301 is now available for people to enquire about cleft, and avail free cleft treatment, the company said in a statement.

The campaign 'Ek Naveen Muskaan', which is part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, will be implemented in partnership with NGO Smile Train, it added.

According to Himalaya, an estimated over 35,000 infants are born with a cleft palate in India and a vast majority do not have access to treatment due to a lack of awareness and stigma related to the cleft.

Despite the life-threatening risks it poses to children and their development, nutrition, and speech, some children don't receive any care, it said, adding the previous campaigns were focused in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Himalaya Wellness Company Business Director (Consumer Products Division) Rajesh Krishnamurthy said, ''The treatment of clefts is hampered more due to economic and perception constraints, and hence, the need to provide access to free surgeries and spread awareness becomes important''.

Through a partnership with Smile Train India, the company has helped families across the country by providing free cleft surgeries for their children in need for the past six years, he added.

''While it is only the beginning, our goal is to ensure that infants in need of cleft surgery receive treatment as soon as possible and make a difference in their lives,” he added.

Himalaya is one of the leading brands in the lip care category and has been consistently spearheading cleft care awareness and making efforts towards bringing many more smiles to children across India through Muskaan.

In addition to raising awareness, Rs 3 is contributed towards Muskaan with the sale of every Himalaya Lip Care product.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)