Suzuki Motorcycle's total sales down 5 pc in September at 68,012 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Friday reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales at 68,012 units September 2021 hampered by supply chain constraints.

The company sold 71,661 units in the same month last year.

SMIPL said domestic sales stood at 55,608 units last month while exports were at 12,404 units.

Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said, ''We continue to experience a very strong demand both from the domestic and overseas markets. However, supply chain constraints being experienced in the country and across the Globe have impacted our efforts to cater to the heightened demand.'' He further said, ''We are hopeful that the situation will improve and we shall be able to fully cater to the demand.'' PTI RKL SHW SHW

