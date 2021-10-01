Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle's total sales down 5 pc in September at 68,012 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:36 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle's total sales down 5 pc in September at 68,012 units
  • Country:
  • India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Friday reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales at 68,012 units September 2021 hampered by supply chain constraints.

The company sold 71,661 units in the same month last year.

SMIPL said domestic sales stood at 55,608 units last month while exports were at 12,404 units.

Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said, ''We continue to experience a very strong demand both from the domestic and overseas markets. However, supply chain constraints being experienced in the country and across the Globe have impacted our efforts to cater to the heightened demand.'' He further said, ''We are hopeful that the situation will improve and we shall be able to fully cater to the demand.'' PTI RKL SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021