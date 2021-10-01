Ashok Leyland sales up 14 pc  at 9,533 units in Sep

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in total sales of commercial vehicles to 9,533 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 8,332 units in September last year. The total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 5,060 units as against 3,630 units in the same month last year, up 39 per cent, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales were at 4,473 units last month as compared with 4,702 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales last month stood at 8,787 units, up 12 per cent from 7,835 units in September 2020, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)