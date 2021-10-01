Left Menu

Naidu gives cheques of Rs 3.5L each to the kin of Rajya Sabha staff who died of Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:52 IST
Naidu gives cheques of Rs 3.5L each to the kin of Rajya Sabha staff who died of Covid
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday gave away cheques of Rs 3.5 lakh each to the kin of six officials and staff of the RS Secretariat who died due to Covid during April-May this year.

This total assistance of Rs 21 lakh to the Covid victims of the Secretariat was provided from the contributions of officials and staff of Rajya Sabha.

The six employees who fell victim to the pandemic had put in 21 to 34 years of service at the Secretariat.

Naidu interacted with the family members of the deceased and enquired about their source of income, and also whether all the retirement benefits due to the deceased were settled or not. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu recalled the services of the deceased, and also commended the gesture of the Secretariat's officials and employees for providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

''This gesture is in line with the Indian ethos of caring and sharing in the hour of distress'' he said.

The victims of the pandemic were Sukhvinder Singh and K Vijaya Kumar, both private secretaries, Neel Kanth and Bhupendra Singh, both senior chamber attendants, Vijaya Laxmi Sharma, deputy sirector (security) and Ashok Kumar Sahoo, director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021