Railways operates its first AC parcel train using passenger coaches

''The first AC parcel express train consisting of 20 2nd AC/3rd AC coaches, carrying refrigerated cargo departed from Sanehwal, Ferozpur Division for Yeshwantpur today in South-Western Railway. ''This is for the first time ever that AC passenger carrying coaches (ICF/ Conventional passenger coaches) have been utilized for transporting cargo,'' the Railways said.

The seats of the passengers coaches have been removed to accommodate the cargo as part of the experiment to use such coaches which are lying idle, officials said. The cargo consisting of edible snacks ,chocolates, raw material for chocolates, maggi noodles, sauce) and textiles etc weighed 121 tonne, they added.

