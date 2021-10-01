Tesla pushes Norway's EV sales to new record

Norwegian electric car sales hit a record high last month, propelled by demand for Tesla Inc's mid-sized models in the influential Nordic market, new data showed on Friday.

Battery electric vehicles made up 77.5% of all new cars sold last month, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said, up from 61.5% a year ago as the country seeks to become the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel engines by 2025.

