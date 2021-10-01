UK seeks new injunction after activists block Heathrow airport access road
Britain is seeking a further injunction after climate activists on Friday temporarily disrupted an access road close to Heathrow Airport, Britain's biggest travel hub, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.
"Activists who invade & glue themselves to roads & motorways represent unacceptable, disruptive & dangerous behaviour," Shapps wrote on Twitter.
"Today, I've instructed National Highways to seek a further injunction covering major roads in the South East to prevent highways from being obstructed."
