UK seeks new injunction after activists block Heathrow airport access road

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is seeking a further injunction after climate activists on Friday temporarily disrupted an access road close to Heathrow Airport, Britain's biggest travel hub, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

"Activists who invade & glue themselves to roads & motorways represent unacceptable, disruptive & dangerous behaviour," Shapps wrote on Twitter.

"Today, I've instructed National Highways to seek a further injunction covering major roads in the South East to prevent highways from being obstructed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

