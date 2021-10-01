Left Menu

BVG India files preliminary papers for IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:37 IST
BVG India files preliminary papers for IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated services company BVG India Ltd has filed preliminary papers for an initial share sale that will include a fresh issue worth up to Rs 200 crore.

Besides the fresh issue, there will be offloading of up to 71,96,214 shares through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Rs 180 crore out of the Rs 200-crore proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for repayment of certain borrowings. The remaining fresh issue amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

A significant part of the OFS will be from private equity investor 3i Group.

The company will also consider a private placement of shares worth up to Rs 40 crore prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with the RoC (Registrar of Companies).

If the pre-IPO (initial public offering) placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced, as per the DRHP.

The company offers a range of integrated services, including mechanised housekeeping, industrial housekeeping, manpower supply and security services.

ICICI Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021