Left Menu

Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended relaxations for companies with regard to compliance with procedural norms on rights issues opening till March 31, 2022.As per Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements norms, an application for a rights issue shall be made only through the ASBA facility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:46 IST
Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended relaxations for companies with regard to compliance with procedural norms on rights issues opening till March 31, 2022.

As per Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements norms, an application for a rights issue shall be made only through the ASBA facility. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure that all eligible shareholders can apply to rights issues during such times, Sebi had in May 2020 said that the issuer shall along with the lead manager to the issue, the registrar and other recognised intermediaries institute an optional mechanism (non-cash mode only) to accept the applications of the shareholders, subject to ensuring that no third-party payments shall be allowed in respect of any application.

This relaxation has now been further extended and shall be applicable for rights issues opening up to March 31, 2022, Sebi said in a circular.

This is subject to the condition that the issuer and lead manager ensure that the mechanism will only be an additional option and not a replacement of the existing process and has to be transparent, robust and have adequate checks and balances. Besides, it should aim at efficiently facilitating subscriptions without imposing any additional costs on investors. The issuer and lead manager, and registrar shall satisfy themselves about the transparency, fairness and integrity of such mechanism.

In this regard, an FAQ, online dedicated investor helpdesk, and helpline shall be created by the issuer company along with the lead manager Issuer company is required to conduct a vulnerability test for optional mechanism (non-cash mode only) provided to accept the applications in the rights issue, from an independent IT auditor and submit the report to exchanges, Sebi said.

The issuer along with the lead manager, registrar and other recognised intermediaries are required to ensure compliance with this requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021