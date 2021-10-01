Left Menu

ISRO's commercial arm NSIL announces first "demand driven” satellite mission

Bengaluru, Oct 1 PTI ISROs commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited NSIL on Friday announced its first demand-driven communication satellite mission as part of Space reforms announced by the Government in June last year.NSIL, incorporated in March 2019, got mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a demand driven model, wherein it has the responsibility to build, launch, own and operate the satellite and provide services to its committed customer.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:48 IST
ISRO's commercial arm NSIL announces first "demand driven” satellite mission
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI): ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on Friday announced its first ''demand-driven'' communication satellite mission as part of Space reforms announced by the Government in June last year.

NSIL, incorporated in March 2019, got mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a “demand driven” model, wherein it has the responsibility to build, launch, own and operate the satellite and provide services to its committed customer. As part of this initiative, NSIL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the Department of Space (DOS), is now undertaking its ''1st demand driven communication satellite mission” named GSAT-24, a four-tonne class Ku- band satellite. NSIL is getting this satellite built by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and will be launching it using Ariane-5 launcher operated by Arianespace. ''The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer M/s Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs,'' an NSIL statement said.

NSIL said it has entered into necessary agreement with Tata Sky for utilising the satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 and with Arianespace for seeking the launch services. GSAT-24 satellite will be owned and operated by NSIL on a commercial basis. The GSAT-24 satellite mission will be fully funded by NSIL. NSIL is envisaging the launch of GSAT-24 satellite during first quarter of 2022, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021