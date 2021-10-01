Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off IndiGo's Agra-Lucknow flight

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday virtually flagged off IndiGo's Agra-Lucknow flight under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN, an official statement said.

IndiGo will deploy its ATR-72 aircraft on the Agra-Lucknow route and the flight will operate four times a week, the civil aviation ministry's statement said.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

Lucknow has become the third city connected with Agra through direct flights after Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, the statement said.

