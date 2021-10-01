Managed to save CO2 emission by 5.88 lakh tons in 2020-21 towards net zero emission target: S Railway

Southern Railway on Friday said it has managed to save carbon-dioxide emission by 5.88 lakh tons leading to a saving of Rs 377 crore as a result of various steps taken to attain net zero emission target set by Indian Railways by 2030.

''Energy savings by 570 million units in traction category and 18 million units in non-traction were achieved during 2020-21 as against 2019-20. This has offset carbon-dioxide emission by 5.88 lakh metric tonne and notional savings of Rs 377 crore'', Southern Railway said.

Coimbatore railway station has contributed to the huge energy savings and has obtained the Indian Green Building Council Platinum rating while the Chennai Central Railway station received the Green-CO certificate, a press release said. The Tondiarpet and Ernakulam Diesel loco sheds and Erode, Arakkonam and Royapuram electric loco sheds have received the ISO 50001 certification.

Under mission electrification of the routes, Southern Railway said it has added 370 track kilometres during 2020-21 and has enabled introduction of electric loco run passenger and goods trains, reduction of diesel automotive and improved operational efficiency.

''The total holding of electric locomotives has increased to 568 units and diesel locomotives have reduced to 120 thereby saving huge quantities of diesel and efficient running of trains'', the release said.

Southern Railway said it introduced three-phase EMUs (electric multiple unit) in Chennai suburban and MEMUs (mainline electric multiple unit) in other remote areas in place of conventional trains towards energy conservation. ''LED lights and BLDC fans (brushless direct current) fans are used in these trains as well as in conventional design coaches resulting in 29 per cent of energy saving in EMU and 23 per cent in MEMUs''.

Fuel savings was done online by shutting down the locomotives during ''idle hours'' saving Rs 47 crore in 2020-21 and reduction in number of diesel filling depots and diesel locomotives from 340 to 120 units has further reduced consumption of diesel thereby saving Rs 371 crore.

Southern Railway said it has installed 4.9MWp of solar energy and the total solar energy generated from the installation of solar plants was 12 million units leading to savings of Rs 5 crore. Windmill plants with an installed capacity of 10.5 MW has been set up which has resulted in savings of Rs 13 crore by generating 26 million units.

''Southern Railway was working towards increasing the capacity of the solar plants and has planned for installation of 109 MWp solar plants in a 288 acre land..'', the release said.

On the electrification of routes, Southern Railway said it expects to complete the electrification process by 2023 and would connect all routes of Southern Railway to all parts of the country eliminating delay in train operation due to change of locomotives offering convenience to passengers.

