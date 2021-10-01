Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO receives 5.25 times subscription

The initial public offer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited received 5.25 times subscription by the end of the closing day on Friday. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:28 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO receives 5.25 times subscription
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited received 5.25 times subscription by the end of the closing day on Friday. The Rs 2,768.25-crore initial share sale received bids for 14,59,97,120 shares against 2,77,99,200 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 10.36 times subscription, that for non-institutional investors 4.39 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 3.24 times. The initial public offer was of 38,880,000 equity shares in a price range of Rs 695-712 per share. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada. Asset management firms like Nippon Life India Asset Management, HDFC AMC, and UTI AMC are already listed on the stock exchanges. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) Limited were the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021