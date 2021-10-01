Maha govt bags Rs 2,800-cr investment for EV manufacturing

The Maharashtra government on Friday signed a pact with Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in the state, making it the first big-ticket investment under the recently announced Maharashtra EV Policy 2021.

''Taking our commitment to make Maharashtra the lead state in electric mobility in India, the state government and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) have signed an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon.

''The investment of Rs 2,800 cr will generate 1,250 employment opportunities,'' the state's Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said in a statement.

He added that the memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed with Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd, a joint venture (JV) of the UK-based Causis Group, is set to transform Maharashtra into a leading state in terms of the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

The state government had unveiled a comprehensive electrical vehicle policy in July 2021, to stimulate the manufacturing of battery electric vehicles in the state.

The MoU for the phase-1 unit at Talegaon, Pune, was signed here on Friday.

In phase-2, Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd will set up its own battery gigafactory in Maharashtra to manufacture and supply EV batteries.

Under the Maharashtra EV Policy 2021, the state has drawn up a road map to bring in a transition in the transportation ecosystem of Maharashtra. It is aimed at attracting investments, facilitating the establishment of manufacturing units, and encouraging the production of EVs, their components, and EV supply equipment.

Maharashtra's second capital Nagpur is the first Indian city to pilot electric mass mobility with a fleet of 200 electric vehicles. With the use of one electric car saving an average of 1.5 million grams of CO2, the equivalent of four return flights from Mumbai to Delhi, the Maharashtra EV Policy 2021 is also showing the way for cleaner streets making our towns and cities a better place to be for pedestrians and cyclists.

To stimulate the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the state, the new EV policy provides elaborate incentives that are spread across three broad categories — supply side, demand side and special incentives for EV charging infrastructure.

MIDC in a statement said that the MoU with Causis E-Mobility is to enhance EV vehicle manufacturing and strategise the transition towards the zero-emission target.

The transition to an electric vehicle from a conventional fleet requires a planned strategy that not just overlooks the merging of the energy and transportation sector but also the relationship between consumers and vehicles.

It will give a boost to the already-developed ecosystem in the state which plans to achieve a 25 per cent EV share in public transport in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik.

It said the MoU facilitates a proposed investment of Rs 2,823 crore and direct employment of 1,250.

