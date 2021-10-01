Left Menu

Royal Enfield wholesales dip 44 pc to 33,529 units in Sep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:53 IST
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday said its total wholesales in September declined by 44 per cent to 33,529 units.

The company, part of Eicher Motors, had reported a total sales of 60,331 units in the same month last year.

The domestic sales last month stood at 27,233 units, down 52 per cent from 56,200 units in September 2020.

Exports rose to 6,296 units last month from 4,131 units in September 2020.

''The ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips and the recent lockdown in certain source markets have impacted volumes for September. The situation improved towards the end of September, and availability of parts is expected to start scaling up from Q3 FY2022,'' Royal Enfield said in a statement.

