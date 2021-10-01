Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:06 IST
Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said N Govindarajan has tendered his resignation as the managing director and a director on the company's board due to personal reasons.

''His resignation was considered and accepted by the board of directors in its meeting today. N Govindarajan will be relieved from the services of the company effective from the close of business on December 31, 2021,'' Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The board has also taken note of the appointment of S Damodharan as chief operating officer for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) vertical, it added.

''The board has further taken note of the appointment of P Yugandhar as the chief executive officer of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company focused on generic injectables and oncology business,'' Aurobindo Pharma said.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Friday closed at Rs 717.25 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.21 per cent from its previous close.

