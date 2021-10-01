Left Menu

MP: Dumper hits bus in Bhind; seven dead, 16 injured

The dumper was heading for the Malanpur industrial area in Bhind from Etawah in UP.

Seven persons including a woman were killed and 16 others injured after the driver of a dumper, in an inebriated condition, rammed the vehicle into an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on the national highway near Hargovindpura near Gohad town around 7 am.

The dumper, coming from the opposite side, ran into the bus heading for Bareli in UP from Gwalior, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Narendra Solanki told PTI.

Dumper driver Paras Nath Verma (59), hailing from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

''Verma has been arrested and charged with drunk driving,'' he added. The dumper was heading for the Malanpur industrial area in Bhind from Etawah in UP. The injured persons were admitted to hospitals and all of them were out of danger, the police official said.

Madhya Pradesh Transport and Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput, who is also the guardian minister of Bhind, expressed grief over the incident.

On Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's directions, financial help of Rs four lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured persons, he said.

Officials will carry out an inquiry into the incident, the minister added. PTI COR MAS LAL NP KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

