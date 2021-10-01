Left Menu

Fed's Harker says he worries inflation won't be as transient as expected

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:36 IST
Fed's Harker says he worries inflation won't be as transient as expected
  • Country:
  • United States

While he does not expect inflation to spiral out of control, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said he is worried inflationary pressures may not be as transient as expected.

"I am in the camp of being more worried that inflation isn't as transient as we think," Harker said during a virtual event organized by the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce. The Fed official said some "supply chain constraints are pretty severe" and some business leaders expect it could be years before conditions return to pre-pandemic levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021