Delhi govt, IIT-Delhi sign pact to work on road safety projects

The Delhi government signed a pact with IIT Delhi on Friday to work on road safety projects, including vehicle crash data analysis and identification and rectification of black spots which result in fatal accidents.

The agreement paper was signed by officials of IIT-Delhi's Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) and Transport department of Delhi government during a road safety summit.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot who inaugurated the summit said, ''Today, Delhi is glad to partner with IIT-D to further data driven research on road safety, enforcement & execution including scientific crash site analysis. Delhi roads will be safe only when motorists, cyclists, pedestrians all start feeling safe.'' Gahlot also launched a six-month intensive social media campaign to raise awareness on speeding, correct helmet and seat belt use and drunk driving.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on road safety envisages more data driven research, enforcement and execution. It includes road crash data analysis, integration with Implementation of Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD), and more black spot identification and rectification, said a Transport department statement.

''Our vision is to reduce the number of crashes in Delhi and after this summit, we are confident, this can be achieved through our joint efforts,'' Gahlot said.

Delhi has always been very critical of ensuring that only the best of drivers ply on our roads, he said, and added that the city is the first state to have completely automated driving test tracks and also a strong enforcement wing.

The minister said nearly 30 percent of the applicants who take up these driving tests fail to pass it which showed that those issued licences were careful towards road safety.

''We are very soon taking on board schools and colleges and have already identified six locations, where we will establish tracks for driving tests to increase capacity of test racks and imparting such a life skill at a young age'' he added. Last year, 1,196 people were killed and 3,662 were left injured in road crashes in the city, the statement said.

The social media campaign '#SadakSurakshitDilliSurakshit' launched by Gahlot aims to spread awareness among public on four key risk factors -- speeding, drunk driving, helmet wearing and seat belts.

''Through our campaign, we hope to increase awareness about the evidence-based best practices in road safety and ensure Delhi roads are safer for all road users,'' Gahlot said.

The Delhi government through its partnership with the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, aims to reduce deaths on Delhi streets, and build an ecosystem where we do not tolerate any loss of life on our streets, he said.

Under this social media campaign which will continue till April 1 next year, the department through its ''#SlowDown phase'' will raise awareness on how speeding affects the lives of road crash victims and their families. Through the ''#ClickForSafety'' phase of the campaign, the department will start a dialogue in the community on how properly clasped helmets and seat belts can save lives. In the anti-drunk driving phase, ''#DoNotDrinkAndDrive'', the campaign will aim at deterring motorists from drunk driving, highlighting its dangerous consequences. Also specific digital products would be launched over time to amplify the campaign messages and generate engagement, added the statement.

