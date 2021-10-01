Gehlot seeks Centre's cooperation in setting up mega textile park

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday requested the Centre for cooperation in setting up a mega textile park at Kankani, Jodhpur, under the central government's Mega Investment Textile Park Scheme (MITRA).

He said the state government is working on a plan to develop Rajasthan as a major hub of textile-based industries and is ready to provide 1,000 acres of land and other necessary infrastructure facilities for this park.

In such a situation, the textile industry of the state will get more strength with the establishment of the mega textile park, Gehlot said.

At a meeting with Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, and senior officials of the state industries department at his official residence, the chief minister expressed hopes for coordination and cooperation from the Centre for an early approval for the park.

He said this sector fulfils the requirements of connectivity with dedicated freight corridors and adequate availability of raw materials, logistics and labour resources.

Rajasthan has a prominent place in the production and export of textiles in the country. A large number of textile and apparel manufacturing units are operating in the state. Apart from earning foreign exchange from them, a large number of people are getting employment, the chief minister said.

In a statement, Gehlot said the construction work of the Barmer refinery is going on in full swing. The state government is working on an ambitious plan to establish the area as a hub for petro- and petrochemical-based industries.

He said that the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) also has a huge potential for development of a technical textile sector based on downstream products of these industries.

In view of this, setting up of a 'Technical Textile Zone' on 100 acres of land under the declared Marwar Industrial Cluster in Rohat, Pali, was also discussed in the meeting.

