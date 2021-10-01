Left Menu

Coal India production rises to 40.7 MT in Sept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL's coal production registered a marginal rise to 40.7 million tonnes in September.

The development assumes significance in the wake of country's power plants grappling with coal shortages.

Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production had stood at 40.5 million tonnes (MT) in September 2020, according to a BSE filing.

CIL's production in the April-September 2021 period increased 5.8 per cent to 249.8 MT, compared with 236 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company's offtake also increased to 48.3 MT last month, over 46.7 MT in the corresponding month of the previous financial year, it added.

Its offtake in the April-September 2021 period also increased to 307.7 MT over 255.1 MT in the year-ago period.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, is eyeing one billion tonne of production by 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

