Indian Bank picks up 13.2 pc stake in NARCL
Indian Bank on Friday said it has picked up 13.27 per cent stake in the proposed bad bank National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd NARCL. NARCL will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the bad loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts.
Indian Bank on Friday said it has picked up 13.27 per cent stake in the proposed bad bank National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). The lender has subscribed to 1,98,00,000 equity shares of NARCL for cash consideration of Rs 19.80 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. The investment of equity stake of 13.27 per cent would be reduced to 9.90 per cent by December 31, 2021, Indian Bank added. Three state-owned lenders -- SBI, Union Bank of India and PNB -- had picked up over 12 per cent stake each in NARCL on Thursday. NARCL, which is yet to become operational, will take over the bad assets of banks in its own account for speedy resolution of sour loans. Last month, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to provide government guarantee worth Rs 30,600 crore to security receipts issued by NARCL. NARCL will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the bad loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts. It will be 51 per cent owned by PSBs and the remaining by private sector lenders. State-owned Canara Bank has expressed its intent to be the lead sponsor of NARCL with a 12 per cent stake.
