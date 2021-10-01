Prominent Political, Cinema, Social Welfare and Industrial personalities honoured In Champion of Change Award Maharashtra 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai's Hotel Taj Mahal Palace witnessed the 'Champions of Change Maharashtra' award ceremony on 30th September 2021. Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari was the Chief Guest of the award ceremony while Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik (Veteran Journalist) presided over the ceremony. The awardees included Home Minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil, Nana Patole (former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra), Social activist Sindhutai Sapkal, Sarpanch of Hiware Bazar Popatrao Pawar, Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff & Dia Mirza and several others who made valuable contributions towards the social welfare.

Chief Guest Bhagat Singh Koshiyari offered his greeting to the jury members of the award ceremony and all the dignitaries present during the function, including Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik. He also thanked Mr Nandan Jha and his organization - Power Corridors and Panchayati Times for organizing such a prestigious event. "Last time when I felicitated the awardees from across the country for the highly coveted Champions of Change National Awards held in Goa, it was a memorable experience to honor many other great personalities who brought about change like Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant himself, Union Minister Shripad Naik and Sonu Nigam. Although all the work of change is commendable, whether it is done by a top political figure or by the emerging youth power, all the work done is a testament of the development in Maharashtra," he said. Senior Journalist Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik heaped high praises on the Chief Guest BS Koshiyari for his achievements and genuine regard for the award ceremony. He also congratulated Mr Nandan Jha for initiating such a platform for honouring the heroes of the society who have served the country in their respective fields. He said that there couldn't be a better feeling than being recognized for all your efforts towards society.

Nandan Jha, Founder and head of the 'Champions of Change Award', thanked the Chief Guest Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari for gracing the event. Mr Jha also shared his experience of the previous 'Champions of Change Award' in Goa, where also Koshiyari was the chief guest of the event. He also stressed the importance of honouring and motivating society's champions for the growth of the country. He also expressed his delight to be honouring such esteemed personalities of the state of Maharashtra. Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra sent her message through a video and said she felt it was a matter of great pride to be a part of this auspicious event called 'Champions of Change, Maharashtra'. "It is a state recognition award which honours the individuals who imbibe the values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was the first medieval Indian 'Champion of Change' from the soil of Maharashtra. I want to congratulate all the winners for their efforts and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours. Keep working and motivating others," she added. Home Minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil said he felt really proud to be awarded the Champions of Change award and thanked the jury for recognizing his social initiatives. "I am feeling proud to be honoured with this prestigious award and thank the jury who recognized the social initiatives taken by me. I am also thankful to the people of Maharashtra who have shown faith in me. 'Champions of Change' is a great platform to honour the true champions of society. I also want to thank Mr Jha and his team for honouring me with this award. This award is a source of inspiration to me. I think anyone with their great determination can bring a positive change in the society," he said. Social activist Nana Patole thanked BS Koshiyari and Dr Vaidik for conferring him with the award. He also said that he felt privileged to be one of the champions of change this year. Social reformer Sindhutai Sapkal, who was unwell and couldn't attend the ceremony, sent a video message thanking the jury members and the chief guest for honouring her with the award and sent her best wishes to the organization for its future endeavours.

'Champions of Change, Maharashtra' is a very prestigious Maharashtra state recognition award for promoting Chhatrapati Shivaji's values of courage, community service and inclusive social development. It is yet another Interactive Forum on Indian Economy initiative, which annually organizes Champions of Change Award Internationally, Nationally and at the State-Level in India. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

