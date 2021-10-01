Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-White House pressing U.S. airlines to quickly mandate vaccines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:09 IST
The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines to mandate vaccines for employees by Dec. 8, four sources told Reuters on Friday.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients spoke to the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday to ensure that they are working expeditiously to develop and enforce vaccine requirements ahead of a Dec. 8 deadline for federal contractors, the sources said.

Some airline officials have asked the White House to push back the requirements until after the busy holiday travel season.

